Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,248 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,248 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 27.

A total of 768,624 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The deaths happened between March 16 and July 27.

ISDH says 12 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,564 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 429 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.5%.

There are currently 781 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,181,727 tests have been administered to 3,661,081 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,849,827 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,934,389 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 735,115 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 195,507,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,180,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.