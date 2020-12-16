ISDH: 125 more deaths from COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate at 24.5%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 6,283 more Hoosiers have tested positive with COVID-19. Those tests were conducted between Nov. 11 and Dec. 15. Of those, 6,273 were conducted on Tuesday.

A total of 440,850 Hoosiers have tested positive with the virus.

ISDH says 125 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The newly-recorded deaths occurred between Nov. 18 and Dec. 15.

A total of 6,781 Hoosiers have died from the virus.

Another 320 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positive rate for unique individuals stands at 24.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all individuals is 12.5%.

There are currently 3,192 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,050,163 tests have been taken from 2,446,551 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 275,427 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 73,696,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 41,791,000 recoveries and more than 1,640,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

