ISDH: 1,256 new COVID-19 cases; 20 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,256 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Feb 20 and April 1.

A total of 688,916 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 20 more Hoosier have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 15 and April 1.

A total of 12,662 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 407 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 10.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4%.

There are currently 697 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 8,975,412 tests have been administered to 3,267,629 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 2,927,796 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,197,229 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 656,574 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 129,783,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 73,554,000 recoveries and more than 2,830,000 deaths.

