ISDH: 1,260 new COVID-19 cases; 15 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,260 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Feb. 25 and April 6.

A total of 693,452 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 15 more Hoosier have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between May 26 and April 6.

A total of 12,694 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 405 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 11.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.5%.

There are currently 789 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,078,051 tests have been administered to 3,285,393 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,118,886 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,291,190 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 659,932 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 132,597,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 75,335,000 recoveries and more than 2,876,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.