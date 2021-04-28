Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,272 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,272 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 27.

A total of 717,564 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 19 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 1 and April 27.

A total of 12,902 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 410 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.6%.

There are currently 913 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,711,225 tests have been administered to 3,371,140 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,114,426 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,798,858 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 680,708 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 148,846,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 86,361,000 recoveries and more than 3,138,000 deaths.

