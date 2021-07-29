Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,284 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 28.

A total of 769,875 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says six additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths happened between July 27 and July 28.

A total of 13,570 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 429 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.7%.

There are currently 795 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,202,416 tests have been administered to 3,664,843 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,849,827 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,934,389 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 735,478 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 196,105,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,191,000 deaths.

