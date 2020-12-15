ISDH: 129 more deaths from COVID-19; 7-day positivity rate at 24.5%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has released new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 4,347 more Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus. Those tests were conducted between Nov. 8 and Dec. 14. Of those tests, 4,316 were conducted on Monday.

A total of 434,642 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

ISDH says 129 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The newly-recorded deaths occurred between Nov. 8 and Dec. 14.

6,657 Hoosiers have died from the virus. Another 311 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 24.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests stands at 12.5%.

There are currently 3,229 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,000,278 tests have been administered to 2,446,551 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 270,098 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 73,070,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 41,429,000 recoveries and more than 1,626,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

