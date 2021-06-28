Coronavirus

ISDH: 132 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 132 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 27.

A total of 753,260 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says no additional Hoosiers died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,412 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 424 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.1%.

There are currently 396 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,832,112 tests have been administered to 3,578,261 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,592,460 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,801,534 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 728,249 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 181,188,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,925,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.