Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,327 new COVID-19 cases; 14 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,327 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 15.

A total of 704,632 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 14 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 29, 2020 and April 15.

A total of 12,803 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 408 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.1%.

There are currently 821 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,372,082 tests have been administered to 3,320,902 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,646,880 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,527,472 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 667,473 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 139,264,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 79,352,000 recoveries and more than 2,989,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.