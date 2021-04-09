Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,374 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,374 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 8.

A total of 696,175 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 16 more Hoosier have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between May 3 and April 8.

A total of 12,726 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 405 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.7%.

There are currently 785 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,152,768 tests have been administered to 3,294,837 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,268,764 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,352,363 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 661,524 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 134,125,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 76,175,000 recoveries and more than 2,905,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.