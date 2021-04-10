Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,380 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,380 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 9.

A total of 697,533 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says seven more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 11, 2020 and April 9, 2021.

A total of 12,733 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 405 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 4.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 12.4%.

There are currently 870 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,187,249 tests have been administered to 3,299,121 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,333,969 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,379,399 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 662,042 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 134,719,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 76,537,000 recoveries and more than 2,915,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.