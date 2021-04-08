Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,397 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,397 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between May 29 and April 7.

A total of 694,836 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 16 more Hoosier have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 18, 2020 and April 7.

A total of 12,710 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 404 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.6%.

There are currently 795 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,114,851 tests have been administered to 3,290,645 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,195,357 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,321,876 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 660,695 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 133,311,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 75,795,000 recoveries and more than 2,891,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.