ISDH: 140 new COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 140 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 11.

A total of 749,532 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says two additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between June 3 and June 12.

A total of 13,326 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 420 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 6.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.8%.

There are currently 497 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,659,764 tests have been administered to 3,543,982 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,398,740 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,672,891 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 723,960 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 176,037,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,805,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.