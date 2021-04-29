Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,406 new COVID-19 cases; 11 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,406 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 28.

A total of 718,948 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 11 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 9 and April 28.

A total of 12,913 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 411 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.5%.

There are currently 890 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,749,814 tests have been administered to 3,376,666 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,171,765 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,840,696 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 681,947 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 149,759,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 86,997,000 recoveries and more than 3,153,000 deaths.

