ISDH: 1,449 new COVID-19 cases; 14 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,449 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Nov. 18 and Feb. 19.

A total of 654,660 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 14 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred from Nov. 22 to Feb. 19.

A total of 11,912 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 424 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 11.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.3%.

There are currently 923 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 7,721,658 tests have been administered to 3,076,245 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 880,844 Hoosiers have received the first of two doses of their vaccinations, and 424,148 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 427,793 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 110,831,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 62,472,000 recoveries and more than 2,454,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Feb. 18, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.