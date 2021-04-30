Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,494 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,494 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 29.

A total of 720,425 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says eight more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between March 1 and April 29.

A total of 12,921 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 411 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 12.2%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.4%.

There are currently 920 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,787,443 tests have been administered to 3,381,943 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 4,229,104 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,884,466 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 683,135 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 150,657,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 87,710,000 recoveries and more than 3,168,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.