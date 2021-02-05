ISDH: 1,529 new COVID-19 cases; 49 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,529 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Feb. 4.

A total of 635,171 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 49 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 23 and Feb. 4.

A total of 11,280 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 406 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 15.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 7.2%.

There are currently 1,446 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 7,181,084 tests have been administered to 2,989,069 individuals.

A total of 661,083 Hoosiers have received their first vaccine dosage. ISDH says 191,247 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 414,328 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 105,015,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 58,423,000 recoveries and more than 2,288,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

