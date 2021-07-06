Coronavirus

ISDH: 153 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 153 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 5.

A total of 755,700 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says six additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between July 1 and July 4.

A total of 13,459 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 425 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.6%.

There are currently 413 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,909,182 tests have been administered to 3,594,182 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,659,436 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,840,095 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 730,461 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 184,269,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,986,000 deaths.

