Coronavirus

ISDH: 157 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 157 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 11.

A total of 757,904 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says no additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,496 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 427 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 7.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 3.7%.

There are currently 399 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,970,177 tests have been administered to 3,617,583 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,711,880 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,870,442 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 731,616 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 186,944,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,034,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.