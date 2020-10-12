ISDH: 1,581 new COVID-19 cases; 6 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 1,581 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between Oct. 10 and Oct. 111 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

In total, there are 136,555 COVID-19 cases and 3,562 deaths related to the virus in Indiana. Another 227 “probable” deaths have occurred, but the state does not have a positive test on record for those.

State officials say 21,657 new tests have now been received. Of those, 9,848 were new individuals. The new tests were administered between Aug. 9 and Oct. 11.

According to ISDH, there have been 2,357,865 tests administered in the state.

The state’s 7-day rate of positivity for unique individuals stands at 9.4%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 37,594,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 26,116,000 recoveries and more than 1,077,000 deaths.

