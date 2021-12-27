Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,682 new COVID-19 cases; death toll at 18,110

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,862 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Friday through Sunday.

A total of 1,221,297 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Dec. 26.

A total of 18, 110 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 650 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 13.7%.

A total of 16,508,601 tests have been administered to 4,723,216 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,982 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,457,285 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,542,454 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,094,022 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 280,848,100 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,404,730 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.