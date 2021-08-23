Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,685 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,685 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 22.

A total of 825,549 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says no additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,828 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 435 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 18.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 10.8%.

There are currently 1,857 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,912,467 tests have been administered to 3,826,745 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,125,546 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,053,439 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 752,923 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 212,023,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,435,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.