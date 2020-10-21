ISDH: 1,766 new COVID-19 cases; 15 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 1,766 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between Aug. 23 and Oct. 20 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.

In total, there are 152,396 COVID-19 cases and 3,790 deaths related to the virus in Indiana. Another 233 “probable” deaths have occurred, but the state does not have a positive test on record for those.

State officials say 23,518 new tests have now been received. Of those, 9,385 were new individuals. The new tests were administered between July 15 and Oct. 20.

According to ISDH, there have been 2,574,800 tests administered in the state.

The state’s 7-day rate of positivity for unique individuals stands at 12.7%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 40,895,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 27,961,000 recoveries and more than 1,126,000 deaths.

