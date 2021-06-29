Coronavirus

ISDH: 183 new COVID-19 cases; 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 183 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between June 24 and June 28.

A total of 753,528 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says eight additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between June 20 and June 26.

A total of 13,420 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 424 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.1%.

There are currently 407 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,841,659 tests have been administered to 3,579,835 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,605,586 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,808,481 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 728,509 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 181,515,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,931,000 deaths.

