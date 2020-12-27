ISDH: 1,844 new COVID-19 cases; 35 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

On Sunday, ISDH said 1,844 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases were recorded between Nov. 17 and Dec. 26.

A total of 493,841 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 35 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 17 and Dec. 26.

A total of 7,496 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 347 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

Trending Headlines

The 7-day positive rate for unique individuals stands at 23.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.5%.

There are currently 2,811 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,536,056 tests have been administered to 2,600,211 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 325,017 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 80,459,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 45,520,000 recoveries and more than 1,759,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 22, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.