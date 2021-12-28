Coronavirus

ISDH: 5,815 new COVID-19 cases; 170 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 5,815 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded Dec. 26 and 27.

A total of 1,227,005 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 170 more deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Dec. 16-27.

A total of 18,280 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 650 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 13.8%.

A total of 16,544,544 tests have been administered to 4,723,216 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,058 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,479,539 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,545,779 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,099,414 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 281,992,300 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,411,100 deaths.

