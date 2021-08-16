Coronavirus

ISDH: 1,902 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,902 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 15.

A total of 803,403 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says no additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,714 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 430 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 19.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 10.2%.

There are currently 1,462 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,641,847 tests have been administered to 3,759,493 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,043,956 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,014,224 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 744,940 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 207,366,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,365,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.