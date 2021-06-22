Coronavirus

ISDH: 198 new COVID-19 cases; 8 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 198 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between June 17 and June 21.

A total of 751,826 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says eight additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between June 11 and June 21.

A total of 13,387 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 424 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.4%.

There are currently 427 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,759,788 tests have been administered to 3,564,093 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,516,415 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,750,666 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 727,802 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 178,879,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,875,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.