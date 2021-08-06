Coronavirus

ISDH: 2,058 new COVID-19 cases; 9 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 2,058 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 5.

A total of 781,326 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says nine additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between July 31 and Aug. 5.

A total of 13,624 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 430 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 16.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 8.5%.

There are currently 1,017 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,366,594 tests have been administered to 3,697,909 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,945,193 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,971,608 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 738,808 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 201,124,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,271,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.