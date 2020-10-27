ISDH: 2,062 new COVID-19 cases; 51 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 2,062 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between Oct. 22 and Oct. 26 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.

In total, there are 166,564 COVID-19 cases and 3,958 deaths related to the virus in Indiana. Another 236 “probable” deaths have occurred, but the state does not have a positive test on record for those.

State officials say 19,583 new tests have now been received. Of those, 8,961 were new individuals. The new tests were administered between April 17 and Oct. 26.

According to ISDH, there have been 2,754,311 tests administered in the state.

The state’s 7-day rate of positivity for unique individuals stands at 13.4%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 43,615,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 29,254,000 recoveries and more than 1,161,000 deaths.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

