Coronavirus

ISDH: 213 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 213 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 22.

A total of 752,108 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says six additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between May 31 and June 20.

A total of 13,392 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 424 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.3%.

There are currently 447 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,772,305 tests have been administered to 3,566,473 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,528,827 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,758,648 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 728,062 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 179,247,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,884,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.