ISDH: 216 new COVID-19 cases; 12 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 216 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 15.

A total of 750,170 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 12 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between Jan. 3 and June 15.

A total of 13,343 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 420 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.7%.

There are currently 532 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,685,055 tests have been administered to 3,549,161 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,443,967 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,704,420 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 725,196 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 176,719,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,824,000 deaths.

