ISDH: 218 new COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 218 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between June 17.

A total of 750,702 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says two additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between June 15 and June 17.

A total of 13,346 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 420 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 6.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.6%.

There are currently 457 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,715,759 tests have been administered to 3,554,010 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,476,598 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,725,903 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 726,206 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 177,515,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,843,000 deaths.

