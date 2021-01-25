ISDH: 2,210 new COVID-19 cases; 12 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 2,210 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Jan. 24.

A total of 613,228 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 12 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24. ISDH says two of the deaths occurred on Jan. 24.

A total of 9,352 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 376 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 18%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 9.6%.

There are currently 2,045 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 6,761,438 tests have been administered to 2,907,032 individuals.

Additionally, 6,587 Hoosiers received their first dose of the vaccine within the last 24 hours while 1,503 have been fully vaccinated in the last day.

A total of 440,822 Hoosiers have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as 100,019 Indiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 394,101 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 99,283,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 54,835,000 recoveries and more than 2,131,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

