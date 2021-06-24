Coronavirus

ISDH: 230 new COVID-19 cases; 4 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 230 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between June 16 June 23.

A total of 752,395 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says four additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between May 7 and June 23.

A total of 13,396 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 423 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.2%.

There are currently 391 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,788,598 tests have been administered to 3,568,934 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,542,188 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,766,914 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 727,099 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 179,699,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,893,000 deaths.

