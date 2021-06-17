Coronavirus

ISDH: 232 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 232 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between June 7 and June 16.

A total of 750,432 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says one additional Hoosiers has died from COVID-19, which occurred on June 15.

A total of 13,344 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 420 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 6.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.6%.

There are currently 475 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,700,518 tests have been administered to 3,551,547 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,460,433 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,715,276 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 725,725 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 177,124,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,835,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.