Coronavirus

ISDH: 240 new COVID-19 cases; 7 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 240 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 14.

A total of 749,835 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says seven additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, which occurred between May 30 and June 13.

A total of 13,332 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 420 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 6.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.7%.

There are currently 536 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,671,209 tests have been administered to 3,546,442 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,425,240 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,691,686 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 724,648 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 176,339,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,813,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.