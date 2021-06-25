Coronavirus

ISDH: 247 new COVID-19 cases; 3 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 247 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 24.

A total of 752,699 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says three additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between June 22 and June 23.

A total of 13,399 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 423 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.2%.

There are currently 369 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,804,310 tests have been administered to 3,571,902 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,555,947 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,776,286 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 727,452 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 180,098,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,902,000 deaths.

