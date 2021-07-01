Coronavirus

ISDH: 249 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 249 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on June 30.

A total of 754,317 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says five additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between Feb. 2 and June 30.

A total of 13,431 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 424 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 2.2%.

There are currently 404 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 10,866,905 tests have been administered to 3,584,675 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,629,362 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,823,038 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 729,191 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 182,318,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 3,949,000 deaths.

