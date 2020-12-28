ISDH: 2,494 more COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals at 23.5%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 2,494 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27. Of those, 2,492 were recorded on Dec. 27.

A total of 496,306 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 43 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Dec. 19 and Dec. 27. ISDH says 14 of those occurred on Dec. 27.

A total of 7,539 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 347 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.5%.

There are currently 2,866 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,553,545 test have been administered to 2,605,669 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 330,696 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 80,979,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 48,815,000 recoveries and more than 1,768,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 27, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.