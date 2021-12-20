Coronavirus

ISDH: 2,554 new COVID-19 cases, no more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 2,554 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19.

A total of 1,192,448 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana on Dec. 19.

A total of 17,853 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 636 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 25%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 13.5%.

A total of 16,256,290 tests have been administered to 4,677,808 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,971 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,314,962 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,525,616 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,064,233 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 275,332,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,359,000 deaths.

