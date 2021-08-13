Coronavirus

ISDH: 2,721 new COVID-19 cases; 12 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 2,721 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 12.

A total of 796,733 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 12 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths happened between Aug. 10 and Aug. 12.

A total of 13,698 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 430 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 18.5%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 9.7%.

There are currently 1,433 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,558,469 tests have been administered to 3,738,803 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,016,927 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,001,375 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 743,178 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 205,611,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,338,000 deaths.

