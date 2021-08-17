Coronavirus

ISDH: 2,726 new COVID-19 cases; 29 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 2,726 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Aug. 16.

A total of 806,094 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 29 additional Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Those new deaths occurred between Aug. 13 and Aug. 16

A total of 13,743 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 430 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 19.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 10.4%.

There are currently 1,517 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,669,757 tests have been administered to 3,765,487 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,056,375 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,019,608 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 745,989 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 208,102,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,375,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.