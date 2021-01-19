ISDH: 2,756 new COVID-19 cases; 126 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 2,756 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Jan. 18.

A total of 595,436 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 126 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 15 and Jan. 18. ISDH says 13 of the deaths occurred on Jan. 18.

A total of 9,092 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 374 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 21.5%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 11.9%.

There are currently 2,332 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 6,498,762 tests have been administered to 2,847,632 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 382,357 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 95,675,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 52,781,000 recoveries and more than 2,043,000 deaths.

