ISDH: 2,765 new COVID-19 cases; 24 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 2,765 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between May 15 and Oct. 23 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 20 and Oct. 23.

In total, there are 160,454 COVID-19 cases and 3,882 deaths related to the virus in Indiana. Another 236 “probable” deaths have occurred, but the state does not have a positive test on record for those.

State officials say 38,746 new tests have now been received. Of those, 13,092 were new individuals. The new tests were administered between Aug. 25 and Oct. 23.

According to ISDH, there have been 2,681,197 tests administered in the state.

The state’s 7-day rate of positivity for unique individuals stands at 13.1%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 42,343,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 28,621,000 recoveries and more than 1,146,000 deaths.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Oct. 22, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.