Coronavirus

ISDH: 285 new COVID-19 cases; no more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 285 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on July 18.

A total of 761,472 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says no additional Hoosier has died from COVID-19.

A total of 13,525 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 427 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 5.1%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 4.8%.

There are currently 493 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 11,052,511 tests have been administered to 3,635,079 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 5,766,463 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 2,898,312 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 732,942 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 190,595,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,092,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.