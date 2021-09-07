Coronavirus

ISDH: 2,863 new positive COVID-19 tests; no new deaths

UPDATE: ISDH added a note on the state’s dashboard, saying “Due to technical difficulties, hospital census data reported on 9/3, 9/4, 9/5 will not be included on the dashboard.”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 2,863 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Sept. 6.

A total of 886,461 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

On Tuesday, ISDH reported no new Hoosier deaths from COVID-19.

A total of 14,172 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 451 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 19.6%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.6%.

There are currently 2,518 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 12,598,831 tests have been administered to 3,995,480 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,292,143 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,135,727 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 780,036 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 221,314,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,579,000 deaths.

