ISDH: 2,880 new COVID-19 cases; 42 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 2,880 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21 while the newly reported deaths are from between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21.

In total, there are 155,246 COVID-19 cases and 3,831 deaths related to the virus in Indiana. Another 234 “probable” deaths have occurred, but the state does not have a positive test on record for those.

State officials say 36,552 new tests have now been received. Of those, 13,935 were new individuals. The new tests were administered between March 19 and Oct. 21.

According to ISDH, there have been 2,611,265 tests administered in the state.

The state’s 7-day rate of positivity for unique individuals stands at 12.9%.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 41,333,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 28,173,000 recoveries and more than 1,132,000 deaths.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

