ISDH: 2,890 new COVID-19 cases; 34 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 2,890 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Jan. 26 and Jan. 27

A total of 619,995 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 34 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 20 and Jan. 27. ISDH says 10 of the deaths occurred on Jan. 27.

A total of 9,504 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 375 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

Trending Headlines

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 17.4%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 8.9%.

There are currently 1,915 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 6,884,491 tests have been administered to 2,930,353 individuals.

Additionally, 17,695 Hoosiers received their first dose of the vaccine within the last 24 hours while 5,981 have been fully vaccinated in the last day.

A total of 477,326 Hoosiers have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as 112,855 Indiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 401,781 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 100,990,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 55,863,000 recoveries and more than 2,177,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 25, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.