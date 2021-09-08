Coronavirus

ISDH: 2,952 new COVID-19 cases; 86 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 2,952 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Sept. 7.

A total of 889,362 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

On Wednesday, ISDH reported 86 new Hoosier deaths from COVID-19. Those deaths occurred between Aug. 21 and Sept. 7.

A total of 14,258 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 451 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 19.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 11.6%.

There are currently 2,513 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 12,598,831 tests have been administered to 3,141,480 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 6,301,543 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,141,035 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 783,896 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 222,081,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,589,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.